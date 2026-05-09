M&T Bank Corp Buys 19,696 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 188.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,127 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in W.P. Carey by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 842,106 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,901,000 after buying an additional 70,572 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in W.P. Carey by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in W.P. Carey by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 372,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,150,000 after buying an additional 36,205 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in W.P. Carey by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 283,045 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $19,125,000 after buying an additional 169,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in W.P. Carey by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,200 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $21,159,000 after buying an additional 98,706 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.P. Carey alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on W.P. Carey from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial upgraded W.P. Carey from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on W.P. Carey from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded W.P. Carey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey Stock Up 0.3%

W.P. Carey stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.03. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77. W.P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $75.69.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $454.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.64 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 29.35%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. W.P. Carey's payout ratio is presently 158.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $32,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,027,268. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider W.P. Carey, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and W.P. Carey wasn't on the list.

While W.P. Carey currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here