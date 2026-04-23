M&T Bank Corp Buys 21,331 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 612.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,813 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.10% of Fair Isaac worth $41,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 19 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO stock opened at $969.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,185.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,493.36. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $870.01 and a one year high of $2,217.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $501.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 36.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,960.00 to $1,547.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,803.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

Trending Headlines about Fair Isaac

Here are the key news stories impacting Fair Isaac this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings and guidance remain solid: Q4 results showed an earnings beat, strong revenue growth and FY26 EPS guidance that reiterates management's outlook. Fair Isaac (FICO) Q4 2024 Earnings Transcript

Recent earnings and guidance remain solid: Q4 results showed an earnings beat, strong revenue growth and FY26 EPS guidance that reiterates management's outlook. Positive Sentiment: New analyst coverage: Mizuho initiated with an Outperform and $1,416 PT, signaling buy-side conviction that competitive risks are being overestimated. Mizuho Initiates Coverage

New analyst coverage: Mizuho initiated with an Outperform and $1,416 PT, signaling buy-side conviction that competitive risks are being overestimated. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street previews expect continued earnings growth heading into the next report — supportive but secondary to the policy/competitive headlines. Zacks preview

Wall Street previews expect continued earnings growth heading into the next report — supportive but secondary to the policy/competitive headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Media/stock-screen coverage and investor dashboards highlight active insider sales and large institutional position shifts; informative for sentiment but not direct catalysts. QuiverQuant analysis

Media/stock-screen coverage and investor dashboards highlight active insider sales and large institutional position shifts; informative for sentiment but not direct catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/market access risk: Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the FHA are moving to accept alternative credit-score models for mortgages — a direct threat to FICO’s dominant role in mortgage scoring and long-term pricing leverage. Fannie, Freddie, FHA accept alternatives

Regulatory/market access risk: Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the FHA are moving to accept alternative credit-score models for mortgages — a direct threat to FICO’s dominant role in mortgage scoring and long-term pricing leverage. Negative Sentiment: Renewed scrutiny on per-score pricing: a Senate oversight letter and mortgage-industry complaints spotlight planned per-score price hikes and rising score/report costs, increasing the chance of regulatory pushback or mandated pricing concessions. That concern is the main driver of today’s sell-off. MarketWatch: stock falls as Fannie/Freddie deal blow

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total transaction of $486,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,237,440. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total value of $638,367.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 344 shares in the company, valued at $422,304.72. The trade was a 60.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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