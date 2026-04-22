M&T Bank Corp Buys Shares of 1,538,953 LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,538,953 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $79,619,000. M&T Bank Corp owned 2.60% of LXP Industrial Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 101.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 82.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,969 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore set a $51.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised LXP Industrial Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LXP

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.09.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust's payout ratio is presently 154.70%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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