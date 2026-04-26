M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,873 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 47,190 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $175,058,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,721,542 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $174,513,000 after buying an additional 60,029 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,445,580 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $146,538,000 after buying an additional 165,384 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,442,771 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $146,254,000 after buying an additional 331,794 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,378,343 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $139,723,000 after buying an additional 116,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin Spring-Green sold 347 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $39,481.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,212.58. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 4,063 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $471,389.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 80,449 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,692.98. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 9,092 shares of company stock worth $1,048,552 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

More Deckers Outdoor News

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $132.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $126.35.

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Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.05. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $133.43.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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