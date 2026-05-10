M&T Bank Corp Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,929 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,308,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,469 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,245,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725,536 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 9.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,462,103 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $692,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,399,571 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $594,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,237 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 0.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,486,795 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $119,142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,329 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Rocket Lab from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Rocket Lab from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Lab

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,312,258.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 884,085 shares in the company, valued at $61,523,475.15. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $4,366,354.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,296,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,245,982.16. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,449 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,233. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of RKLB opened at $105.31 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business's 50 day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.50. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of -329.09 and a beta of 2.30.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The firm had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

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