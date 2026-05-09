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M&T Bank Corp Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Regency Centers logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 168.6% in the fourth quarter, ending with 25,931 shares valued at about $1.79 million.
  • Regency Centers recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.755 per share, which annualizes to roughly a 3.9% yield and underscores its income appeal as a REIT.
  • Sentiment is mixed: the company reportedly raised 2026 earnings guidance after a strong first quarter, but insider selling and a Hold rating from Evercore ISI are tempering enthusiasm.
  • Interested in Regency Centers? Here are five stocks we like better.

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) by 168.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,931 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 63.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $31,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $33,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 233.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Regency Centers News

Here are the key news stories impacting Regency Centers this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.755 per share, payable July 2, which annualizes to about a 3.9% yield. For income-focused REIT investors, this supports the stock’s appeal and signals continued cash generation. Regency Centers Declares Quarterly Dividends
  • Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary suggests Regency Centers has raised 2026 earnings guidance after a strong first quarter, which is helping investor confidence in the REIT’s operating outlook and valuation. Investors Reacting To Regency Centers Upgraded 2026 Earnings Guidance
  • Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders approved the board slate, executive compensation, and auditor at the annual meeting. This removes governance uncertainty, but it is unlikely to have a major direct impact on the stock. Regency Centers Shareholders Approve Board, Pay, and Auditor
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with Evercore ISI reiterating a Hold rating. That keeps a lid on upside enthusiasm even as the company’s fundamentals remain stable. Evercore ISI Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Regency Centers
  • Neutral Sentiment: Peer results from shopping-center and net-lease REITs showed stronger leasing and occupancy trends, which is a supportive backdrop for Regency Centers, though the impact is indirect. Macerich Q1 Results Realty Income Q1 Results
  • Neutral Sentiment: A new Target-anchored shopping center in Beaumont, California remains on track to open, adding to Regency’s development pipeline, though near-term financial impact appears limited. Target-Anchored Retail Center Update
  • Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is weighing on sentiment: Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 7,927 shares, and Martin Stein Jr. reportedly sold a much larger stake. Even if routine, insider sales can make investors more cautious in the short term. Insider Sale Wibbenmeyer Martin Stein Jr. Sale

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 7,927 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $626,708.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,614,435.14. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 274,615 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $21,529,816.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 460,032 shares of company stock valued at $35,996,456 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.3%

REG stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. Regency Centers Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Regency Centers's dividend payout ratio is currently 104.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Regency Centers to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 target price on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Regency Centers from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Our Latest Report on REG

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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