M&T Bank Corp Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust $CPT

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 120.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,068 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,573 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 265.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $103.79 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 24.69%.The firm had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO Laurie Baker sold 2,168 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $235,011.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 94,468 shares in the company, valued at $10,240,331.20. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.75 price target on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore set a $107.00 price target on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $114.30.

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Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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