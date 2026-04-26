M&T Bank Corp Has $6.28 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 265.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,565 shares of the medical device company's stock after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in DexCom were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 332,006 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $22,035,000 after purchasing an additional 40,343 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 400.2% during the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 77,492 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,315 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 137,986 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,045 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $14,269,000 after buying an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 175,982 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $11,842,000 after buying an additional 65,066 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $107,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 111,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,010,300.16. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $61.57 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.61.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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