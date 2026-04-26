M&T Bank Corp Has $6.45 Million Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,760 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 196,021 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 82.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price objective on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $149.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $138.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.38. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is 29.94%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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