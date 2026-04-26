M&T Bank Corp Has $6.75 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,313 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 310,806 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Key Air Products and Chemicals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Air Products and Chemicals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on APD from $325 to $338 and kept an "outperform" rating, signaling stronger analyst confidence and ~12% upside vs. the current level; this can support upside momentum. RBC Raises Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on APD from $325 to $338 and kept an "outperform" rating, signaling stronger analyst confidence and ~12% upside vs. the current level; this can support upside momentum. Positive Sentiment: Berenberg upgraded APD (reported 4/23), another analyst endorsement that can attract buyers. Berenberg Upgrade

Berenberg upgraded APD (reported 4/23), another analyst endorsement that can attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America published a bullish forecast for APD's price appreciation (reported 4/23), adding to positive analyst coverage that may support the stock. Bank of America Forecast

Bank of America published a bullish forecast for APD's price appreciation (reported 4/23), adding to positive analyst coverage that may support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Air Products declared a quarterly dividend of $1.81 per share (record July 1, payable Aug. 10), which reinforces cash return to shareholders and can support investor demand for the stock. Dividend Declaration

Air Products declared a quarterly dividend of $1.81 per share (record July 1, payable Aug. 10), which reinforces cash return to shareholders and can support investor demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Air Products plans to build, own and operate a new air separation unit (ASU) in Cocoa, Florida to supply the growing space launch industry — a strategic, end-market driven capacity expansion that should support longer‑term revenue growth tied to aerospace demand. ASU in Florida Announcement

Air Products plans to build, own and operate a new air separation unit (ASU) in Cocoa, Florida to supply the growing space launch industry — a strategic, end-market driven capacity expansion that should support longer‑term revenue growth tied to aerospace demand. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks previewed the upcoming earnings report, noting Wall Street expects earnings growth but suggesting APD may lack the setup for an earnings beat — this raises uncertainty ahead of results and could mute volatility depending on the actual print. Zacks Earnings Preview

Zacks previewed the upcoming earnings report, noting Wall Street expects earnings growth but suggesting APD may lack the setup for an earnings beat — this raises uncertainty ahead of results and could mute volatility depending on the actual print. Negative Sentiment: The Portnoy Law Firm announced an investigation into possible securities fraud involving Air Products, indicating potential litigation risk and headline-driven downside if allegations escalate. Portnoy Law Firm Investigation

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total transaction of $19,944,436.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 93,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,573,350.79. This represents a 42.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $308.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $302.21 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.11 and a 1 year high of $304.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of -200.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.81 dividend. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is presently -476.82%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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