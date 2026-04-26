M&T Bank Corp Has $7.49 Million Position in Amdocs Limited $DOX

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX - Free Report) by 435.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,069 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 75,679 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Amdocs worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 94.5% in the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 356 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter worth $39,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amdocs Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ DOX opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.32. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $95.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 12.47%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.569 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Amdocs's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Amdocs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOX

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs NASDAQ: DOX is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs' product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra'anana, Israel.

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