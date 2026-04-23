M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 1,923.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,180 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 67,663 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.09% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $48,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $578.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $597.21 and a 200-day moving average of $653.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.48 and a 52 week high of $769.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The business's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $760.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total transaction of $7,337,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,352,730.56. The trade was a 53.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 5,371 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.38, for a total value of $3,369,657.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,963,334.34. This represents a 29.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $29,862,109. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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