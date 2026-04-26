M&T Bank Corp Invests $6.12 Million in FirstService Corporation $FSV

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV - Free Report) TSE: FSV during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,352 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,120,000. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.09% of FirstService as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 5.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in FirstService by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 4.2% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting FirstService this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — FirstService reported $0.95 EPS (vs. consensus ~ $0.89–$0.90) and $1.30B in revenue, up ~5.3% year‑over‑year. The underlying beat supports the firm’s growth profile and helps justify upside to current levels. FirstService Q1 Results (MarketBeat)

Q1 results beat expectations — FirstService reported $0.95 EPS (vs. consensus ~ $0.89–$0.90) and $1.30B in revenue, up ~5.3% year‑over‑year. The underlying beat supports the firm’s growth profile and helps justify upside to current levels. Positive Sentiment: TD raised its price target to $204 and kept a “buy” rating, implying roughly a 39% upside from the cited current price — a vote of confidence from a major bank that can support the stock on optimism about longer‑term earnings. TD Raises Price Target to $204 (BayStreet.CA)

TD raised its price target to $204 and kept a “buy” rating, implying roughly a 39% upside from the cited current price — a vote of confidence from a major bank that can support the stock on optimism about longer‑term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings‑call color: management balanced growth commentary with mention of headwinds, which gives investors more nuance but no clear directional change to guidance — investors will watch for how persistent those headwinds are. Earnings Call Highlights (TipRanks)

Earnings‑call color: management balanced growth commentary with mention of headwinds, which gives investors more nuance but no clear directional change to guidance — investors will watch for how persistent those headwinds are. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings transcript is available for detail — useful for investors who want management’s exact comments on margins, cost dynamics and backlog. Q1 2026 Earnings Transcript (The Motley Fool)

Full earnings transcript is available for detail — useful for investors who want management’s exact comments on margins, cost dynamics and backlog. Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank cut its price target from $205 to $190 (still a “sector outperform”), trimming some analyst enthusiasm and reducing the implied upside — a target cut can pressure sentiment even when the rating remains positive. Scotiabank Lowers Target to $190 (BayStreet.CA)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FirstService from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on FirstService from $217.00 to $201.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD raised their price objective on FirstService from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSV

FirstService Price Performance

FSV stock opened at $146.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.56 and a 200-day moving average of $155.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.09. FirstService Corporation has a 12 month low of $133.42 and a 12 month high of $209.66.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV - Get Free Report) TSE: FSV last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Corporation will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from FirstService's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. FirstService's payout ratio is 34.46%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, founded in 1989 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is a leading provider of property services in North America. The company operates through two principal segments—FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands—offering a broad range of services to residential, commercial and homeowner association clients.

FirstService Residential delivers community management, financial oversight and consulting services to thousands of residential communities across the United States and Canada.

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