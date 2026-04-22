M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,679 shares of the company's stock after selling 569,008 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in AbbVie were worth $88,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 448,554 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,004,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,779,426,000 after purchasing an additional 493,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 457.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,439,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646,424 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 10,508,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,418,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,621 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,675,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,241,363,000 after purchasing an additional 408,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $204.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.38 billion, a PE ratio of 86.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.91 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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