M&T Bank Corp Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,968 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the bank's stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,119,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Credicorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 146,305 shares of the bank's stock worth $41,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Credicorp by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,176 shares of the bank's stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Credicorp from $318.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Credicorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Credicorp from $293.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $315.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAP

Credicorp Trading Up 2.7%

BAP stock opened at $330.60 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $334.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $193.13 and a 52-week high of $380.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 1st. The bank reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. NYSE: BAP is a Lima-based financial services holding company that operates a diversified group of banking, insurance, and investment businesses. Established in the mid-1990s, Credicorp's principal subsidiaries include Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), Mibanco (microfinance), Credicorp Capital (investment banking and asset management) and Pacífico Seguros (insurance). The company serves retail, commercial and corporate clients and is one of the largest financial conglomerates in Peru.

Through Banco de Crédito del Perú and its retail network, Credicorp provides a full suite of banking products including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, payment and transaction services, and digital banking solutions.

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