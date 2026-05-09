M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter worth about $893,275,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter worth about $130,269,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter worth about $22,277,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter worth about $20,987,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter worth about $14,827,000.

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Solstice Advanced Mat Trading Up 0.6%

SOLS opened at $78.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.37. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 1-year low of $40.43 and a 1-year high of $84.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 300.96.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Solstice Advanced Mat Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Solstice Advanced Mat's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Mizuho set a $80.00 price target on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solstice Advanced Mat currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOLS

About Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

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