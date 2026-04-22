M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,054,436 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC - Free Report) by 28,246.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058,169 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,054,436 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 1.08% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $62,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 299,888 shares of the construction company's stock worth $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 899 shares of the construction company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 406.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,029 shares of the construction company's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,604 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company's stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.1%

TMHC opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company's 50-day moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.43.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.30. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "sell" rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.33.

View Our Latest Report on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation NYSE: TMHC is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company's portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company's heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

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