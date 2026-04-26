M&T Bank Corp Purchases 20,425 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 266.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,104 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,649 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $125,431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 18.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 719,867 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $122,478,000 after acquiring an additional 111,467 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 699,780 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $119,062,000 after buying an additional 237,895 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,507,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 391,985 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $66,692,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Get AEIS alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total transaction of $316,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,451,702.70. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Shirley sold 1,234 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $382,774.46. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,732,100.96. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,478 shares of company stock worth $18,567,013. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 1.2%

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $387.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.09. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.83 and a 52-week high of $397.44.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.12 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 8.25%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Energy Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Energy Industries wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Energy Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here