M&T Bank Corp Purchases 31,269 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) by 876.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,837 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 31,269 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 775 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 84.3% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 164 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.1% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,457 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company's stock.

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TD SYNNEX Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of SNX opened at $227.72 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $175.02 and its 200 day moving average is $161.43. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $108.19 and a fifty-two week high of $227.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.49. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. TD SYNNEX's payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

TD SYNNEX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TD SYNNEX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research substantially raised TD SYNNEX’s earnings outlook across FY2026–FY2028 (FY2026 to $15.05, FY2027 to $17.28, FY2028 to $20.29) and raised many quarterly EPS targets, while maintaining a "Strong‑Buy" view — this lifts forward earnings expectations and supports valuation. MarketBeat SNX

Zacks Research substantially raised TD SYNNEX’s earnings outlook across FY2026–FY2028 (FY2026 to $15.05, FY2027 to $17.28, FY2028 to $20.29) and raised many quarterly EPS targets, while maintaining a "Strong‑Buy" view — this lifts forward earnings expectations and supports valuation. Positive Sentiment: TD SYNNEX won Google Cloud’s 2026 Distribution: Market Reach Partner of the Year award — strengthens its strategic positioning in cloud distribution and could accelerate cloud-related revenue and margin expansion. TD SYNNEX Wins 2026 Google Cloud Distribution Award

TD SYNNEX won Google Cloud’s 2026 Distribution: Market Reach Partner of the Year award — strengthens its strategic positioning in cloud distribution and could accelerate cloud-related revenue and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted SNX as a "fast‑paced momentum" stock that still looks reasonably valued — this narrative can attract momentum and value‑oriented flows. Fast-paced Momentum Stock Article

Zacks highlighted SNX as a "fast‑paced momentum" stock that still looks reasonably valued — this narrative can attract momentum and value‑oriented flows. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks comparison piece examines SNX vs. Dynatrace (DT) for value investors — useful context but not an immediate catalyst by itself. SNX or DT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

A Zacks comparison piece examines SNX vs. Dynatrace (DT) for value investors — useful context but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting some upgrades, Zacks trimmed a few near‑term quarter estimates (notably Q3 2026 and Q4 2026), which could temper short‑term expectations if results follow the reduced quarterly cadence. (Estimates cited in Zacks research notes.)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on TD SYNNEX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 167 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $26,344.25. Following the sale, the director owned 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,461.25. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,025 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $605,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,514.80. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 82,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,559,368 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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