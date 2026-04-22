M&T Bank Corp Purchases 337,090 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 2,833.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,987 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 337,090 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Jabil worth $79,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 250.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 51.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $290.63.

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Jabil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Jabil this week:

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $333.76 on Wednesday. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.75 and a 12-month high of $338.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.49.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,540,000. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total transaction of $501,213.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,296,424.38. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,403 shares of company stock valued at $14,827,261. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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