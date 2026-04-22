M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 506.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,154 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 633,061 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.23% of Kimberly-Clark worth $76,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 177.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KMB opened at $96.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.56. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $144.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $1.28 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark's previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Zacks Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $114.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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