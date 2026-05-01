M&T Bank Corp Sells 10,722 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 10,722 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Ameren were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 285.5% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 6,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 6,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho set a $117.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ameren from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ameren from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.31.

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Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other Ameren news, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $673,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 193,076 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,673.60. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Trading Up 2.2%

AEE opened at $113.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.80. Ameren Corporation has a 52 week low of $93.27 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Ameren's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ameren's payout ratio is currently 56.07%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

See Also

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