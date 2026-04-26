M&T Bank Corp Sells 132,823 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,382 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 132,823 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $664.10 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $462.43 and a fifty-two week high of $664.51. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $606.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $612.40.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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