M&T Bank Corp Sells 30,324 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,731 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 30,324 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in CME Group were worth $36,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,006,932,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $636,487,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CME Group by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,502,752 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $406,029,000 after buying an additional 777,571 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,648,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CME Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,830,323 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $764,725,000 after buying an additional 528,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

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CME Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $285.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.90 and a 12 month high of $329.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.92.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a net margin of 62.45% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.59%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 4,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.65, for a total value of $1,300,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,117.55. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.37, for a total transaction of $1,097,120.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 7,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,397,597.04. This trade represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,821 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $347.00 to $340.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $309.94.

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CME Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

About CME Group

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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