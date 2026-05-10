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M&T Bank Corp Takes $1.22 Million Position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. $VLRS

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • M&T Bank Corp disclosed a new fourth-quarter stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, buying 137,310 shares valued at about $1.22 million.
  • The airline stock closed at $7.70, with a market cap of about $897 million; it has traded between $3.97 and $10.80 over the past year.
  • Controladora Vuela reported a loss of $0.62 per share in its latest quarter, missing analyst estimates, while Wall Street currently has a Hold consensus and an average price target of $8.86.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 137,310 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the third quarter worth $77,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the third quarter worth $146,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 10.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the second quarter worth $214,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Stock Performance

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $897.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.60 million. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 50.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLRS. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $7.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $7.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.86.

Read Our Latest Report on VLRS

About Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

(Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañia de Aviacion, SAB de CV NYSE: VLRS is a Mexico-based airline holding company whose primary business is the operation of low-cost scheduled air transportation services. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Volaris, the company provides passenger and cargo flights on domestic and international routes. Its business model emphasizes unbundled ancillary services and point-to-point operations designed to offer competitive fares across its network.

Volaris serves more than 120 routes linking major metropolitan areas and secondary cities in Mexico, the United States and Central America.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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