M&T Bank Corp Takes $85.87 Million Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 931,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,871,000. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 3.20% of Inspire Medical Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 38.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company's stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $163.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.75.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.02 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $165.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $81.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $101.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Inspire Medical Systems

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

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