MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 109,817 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 663.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,377 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 109,817 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises about 0.7% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.12% of Roper Technologies worth $56,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $325.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.95. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.96 and a fifty-two week high of $576.49.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The business's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Weiss Ratings downgraded Roper Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $472.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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