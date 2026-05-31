MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 1,481,031 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 1,302.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594,763 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,481,031 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.08% of Kenvue worth $27,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 705.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 150.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.61%.The company's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kenvue from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kenvue from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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