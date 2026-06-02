MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 18,692 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 114.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,027 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 70,968 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 124,573 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

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Dominion Energy Trading Down 3.6%

NYSE D opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $68.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Dominion Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Research Partners lowered Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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