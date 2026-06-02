MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 36,664 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 114.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,818 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,664 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company's stock.

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Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $68.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.14. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $74.56. The company has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 298.69%. The company's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.70%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,821,401.12. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $418,327.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 73,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,700.25. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 35,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,191 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Read Our Latest Report on MO

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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