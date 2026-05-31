MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 412,747 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 10,388.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,720 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 412,747 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.20% of DTE Energy worth $53,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 200.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 40.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,509 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 154.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DTE. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Argus upgraded DTE Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DTE

Insider Activity

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting DTE Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting DTE Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: DTE Energy and LG Energy Solution Vertech announced a supply agreement for 6 GWh of battery energy storage systems across eight Michigan projects, a major step that could improve grid reliability and expand DTE’s clean-energy footprint. Article Title

DTE Energy and LG Energy Solution Vertech announced a supply agreement for across eight Michigan projects, a major step that could improve grid reliability and expand DTE’s clean-energy footprint. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted DTE’s $1.6 billion battery storage investment in Michigan , which could strengthen its infrastructure and position the utility to benefit from rising electricity demand. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted DTE’s , which could strengthen its infrastructure and position the utility to benefit from rising electricity demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also noted that data center demand , including OpenAI’s power needs, is increasing long-term growth opportunities for DTE as utilities with grid capacity and generation assets become more valuable. Article Title

Coverage also noted that , including OpenAI’s power needs, is increasing long-term growth opportunities for DTE as utilities with grid capacity and generation assets become more valuable. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts also pointed to DTE as a beneficiary of broader clean-energy and wind-power adoption , but this is more of an industry tailwind than a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Analysts also pointed to DTE as a beneficiary of broader , but this is more of an industry tailwind than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several local and market reports echoed the same battery-storage theme, reinforcing investor interest but adding little new beyond the initial partnership and spending announcement. Article Title

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $142.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $126.23 and a 52-week high of $154.63. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $145.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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