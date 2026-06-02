MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 4,861 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 119.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,932 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,140,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $6,642,796,000 after buying an additional 442,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,276,278 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,196,420,000 after purchasing an additional 274,913 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,187,621,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,896,815 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,343,683,000 after purchasing an additional 234,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,072.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,949,512 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,957 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP James Ci Lee sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.17, for a total transaction of $516,595.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324 shares of the company's stock, valued at $240,139.08. This represents a 68.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total transaction of $22,538,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 339,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $255,131,322.39. The trade was a 8.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 122,437 shares of company stock valued at $78,398,375 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $921.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $621.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.45. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $116.78 and a fifty-two week high of $940.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.57 billion, a PE ratio of 87.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company's revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on STX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $582.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $754.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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