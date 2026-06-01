MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 5,920 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 114.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,102 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in AppLovin were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,120,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,926,746,000 after acquiring an additional 166,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 111.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,852,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,516,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,817,269,000 after acquiring an additional 448,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,292,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,084,514,000 after acquiring an additional 367,083 shares during the period. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 3,118,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,240,767,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company's stock.

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AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $613.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $205.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.45. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $320.00 and a 12 month high of $745.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $456.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.78.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 219.37% and a net margin of 64.29%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AppLovin from $710.00 to $585.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research downgraded AppLovin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded AppLovin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $664.35.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 62,804 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $30,549,749.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,255,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,583,462,445.39. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total value of $74,331,545.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,969,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,160,545,043.18. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 464,016 shares of company stock worth $218,477,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting AppLovin

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AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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