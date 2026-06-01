MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 59,448 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 906.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,004 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 59,448 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Cintas were worth $12,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,381 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total value of $834,607.42. Following the sale, the director owned 22,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,015,273.76. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $215.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $171.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's 50 day moving average is $172.93 and its 200 day moving average is $184.83. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $161.16 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 41.47%. Cintas's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Cintas's payout ratio is 50.85%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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