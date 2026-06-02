MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 7,154 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 115.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,342 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Datadog were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.3% during the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in Datadog by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 price target on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Datadog from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CICC Research increased their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $219.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $277.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.16 and a 200-day moving average of $143.23. The firm has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 730.26, a P/E/G ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.30. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Datadog's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total transaction of $8,992,320.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 531,311 shares in the company, valued at $110,533,940.44. The trade was a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yanbing Li sold 19,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $3,914,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 285,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,300,600.05. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 848,198 shares of company stock valued at $135,415,163 in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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