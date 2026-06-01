MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 7,524 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 114.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,110 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Stryker were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 107.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,700 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 77,831 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Stryker Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SYK opened at $305.73 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $321.82 and its 200 day moving average is $348.10. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $404.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total value of $992,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,170.65. The trade was a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,298.34. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $361.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Evercore set a $355.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

See Also

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