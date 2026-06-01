MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,437 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in AMETEK were worth $12,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA raised its position in AMETEK by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 201 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $226.13 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $226.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.43 and a 12-month high of $243.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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