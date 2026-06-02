MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 117.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,237 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company's stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,105,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,957 shares of the company's stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,933 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the company's stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $90.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.35. The business's 50 day moving average price is $76.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.93. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 8,540 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $725,302.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,516,832.19. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Meyer Malka bought 249,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.39 per share, for a total transaction of $20,017,110.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,493,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,836,596.53. The trade was a 7.67% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,765 shares of company stock worth $40,191,940. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Compass Point reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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