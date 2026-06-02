MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 114.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,116 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 77 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Quanta Services Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $687.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $650.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $540.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $337.48 and a one year high of $788.75. The company has a market cap of $103.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. B. Riley Financial restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $851.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $627.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $654.00 to $857.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $733.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. The trade was a 61.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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