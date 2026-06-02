MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 115.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,397 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company's stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 918 shares of the company's stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $297.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, May 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $344.79.

Get Our Latest Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.7%

RCL stock opened at $289.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.86 and a 200 day moving average of $282.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $232.10 and a twelve month high of $366.50. The firm has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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