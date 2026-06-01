MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 114.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,085 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Amgen were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,838,826 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $17,949,296,000 after purchasing an additional 961,975 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,192,995 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,414,296,000 after purchasing an additional 282,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,795,474 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,303,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,876 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,303,294 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,665,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $2,164,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $336.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.53 and a 200-day moving average of $345.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.83 and a 12 month high of $391.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $355.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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