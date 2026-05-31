MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) by 257.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096,528 shares of the natural resource company's stock after buying an additional 790,046 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.08% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $55,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 828 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Freedom Capital upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 10.34%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

Key Freeport-McMoRan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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