MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 111.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,323 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,050 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 523 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company's stock.

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Marathon Petroleum News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $258.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company's fifty day moving average price is $240.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $155.93 and a 1 year high of $264.14.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 30.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Marathon Petroleum's payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Marathon Petroleum from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Marathon Petroleum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $224.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.18, for a total transaction of $371,020.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,717,054.50. This represents a 17.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,473 shares of company stock worth $1,015,428. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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