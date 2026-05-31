MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 921.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,953 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 292,233 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.7% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Oracle were worth $63,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Everest Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the third quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 5,265 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 10.9%

ORCL opened at $225.85 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $170.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.35. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $649.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.46.

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Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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