MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 156,775 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 455.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,189 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 156,775 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 284,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $32,620,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,104,963,000 after acquiring an additional 620,463 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 147,521 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 80,395 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 226,240 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $25,904,000 after acquiring an additional 75,791 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:DIS opened at $101.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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