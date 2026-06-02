MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 20,212 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 115.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,712 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $558,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,730,338 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,102,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,028,892 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,831,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,936 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,741,766 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $166,672,000 after buying an additional 946,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,699,509 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $603,131,000 after buying an additional 823,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Loop Capital set a $69.00 price objective on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.21. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.52 and a twelve month high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Realty Income's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income's payout ratio is presently 265.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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