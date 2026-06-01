MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 45,962 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 116.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,378 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 45,962 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:NEE opened at $86.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.77 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company's 50 day moving average is $92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. NextEra Energy's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,165. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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