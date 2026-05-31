MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys Shares of 350,000 Thomson Reuters Corp $TRI

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,198,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.08% of Thomson Reuters as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 21.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 441 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,011.7% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $185.74 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Thomson Reuters from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.74 price objective on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $144.84.

View Our Latest Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $218.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business's fifty day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.08.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Thomson Reuters's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Thomson Reuters's payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real‐time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada's Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK's Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

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