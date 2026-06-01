MUFG Securities EMEA plc Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,939 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 61,058 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Chubb were worth $12,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Chubb by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,599 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,305,000 after buying an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,612.40. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $373.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $311.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $325.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $264.10 and a one year high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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