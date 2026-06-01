MUFG Securities EMEA plc Decreases Stock Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,195 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 84,464 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in McDonald's were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at $2,890,438,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 171.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $913,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 36.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,396,837 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $1,336,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,244 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 111.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,296 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,849 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 927.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 827,547 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 927,547 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s recent quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS and revenue both topping estimates and sales rising year over year, reinforcing the view that the company’s core business remains resilient.

McDonald’s recent quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS and revenue both topping estimates and sales rising year over year, reinforcing the view that the company’s core business remains resilient. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain generally optimistic, with several firms keeping buy or overweight ratings and a consensus price target above the current trading range, which may help support sentiment.

Analysts remain generally optimistic, with several firms keeping buy or overweight ratings and a consensus price target above the current trading range, which may help support sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The company is teasing new marketing tie-ins such as a 2026 FIFA World Cup Happy Meal featuring Squishmallows, a move that could lift traffic and keep the brand top of mind with families and younger consumers. Article Title

The company is teasing new marketing tie-ins such as a 2026 FIFA World Cup Happy Meal featuring Squishmallows, a move that could lift traffic and keep the brand top of mind with families and younger consumers. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s continues to attract investor interest, with multiple articles noting the stock is widely watched and that analysts are still fairly upbeat about its future prospects. Article Title

McDonald’s continues to attract investor interest, with multiple articles noting the stock is widely watched and that analysts are still fairly upbeat about its future prospects. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale by Joseph Erlinger was disclosed, but the transaction was small relative to his remaining holdings and does not appear to signal a major change in outlook. Article Title

An insider sale by Joseph Erlinger was disclosed, but the transaction was small relative to his remaining holdings and does not appear to signal a major change in outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several non-fundamental articles, including brand history and vintage-photo features, may boost visibility but are unlikely to materially affect earnings or valuation.

Several non-fundamental articles, including brand history and vintage-photo features, may boost visibility but are unlikely to materially affect earnings or valuation. Negative Sentiment: One recent article highlighted that McDonald’s has underperformed the broader consumer discretionary group over the past year, which may remind investors that the shares still face valuation and performance challenges. Article Title

McDonald's Price Performance

McDonald's stock opened at $279.42 on Monday. McDonald's Corporation has a 12 month low of $271.98 and a 12 month high of $341.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.63. The company has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $806,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,800. This trade represents a 23.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,485. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald's presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $334.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald's

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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